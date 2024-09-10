The film of the Joker —played by Joaquin Phoenix— made many of us doubt his acting ability, especially after Heath Ledger appropriated a very particular image of the Joker, however, the surprise was very pleasant, when Phoenix, in 2019, projected a villain from the rawest origins, completely surpassing what was —not— expected. Now, a new film returns, but in the format of a musical and generates many doubts, among the high expectations of the audience, especially after its debut at the Venice Festival.

The fact that it is now a musical does not help much, since few people usually enjoy this type of titles passionately, on the other hand, Although Lady Gaga’s voice is often the subject of awards, die-hard fans doubt her ability to interpret and give the electric and dark vibes to the favorite villain: Harley Quinn.

In this way, we are faced with a complicated reception scenario, however, just as I mentioned earlier, the first film of the Joker I didn’t have much hope either. Do you think the new film could be a new success? It doesn’t seem to have a chance, at least not as many as the first film, especially after the latest media review.

What’s behind Joker’s success? Is there hope for a sequel?

The original light of Joker’s success

However, before everything, A few words should also be dedicated to Taxi Driver (1976), because it is an obvious inspiration of the Joker and that its replicated but masterfully innovated structure allowed the film to become exorbitant.

Now, I’m not saying that the masterful is due as such to Taxi Driver, In the end, stories are recursive, however, in view of the previous project, it seems that the chances of success of Joker 2 would rest on the previous substrate of his narrative —Joker (2019)—, and that it manages, once again, to harmoniously mix with the contemporary cruelty of capital and the contemporary passion for madness and mental destabilization caused by the same system.

The project had been kept with a great aura of mysterysince it goes against the grain, the very fact of presenting a story of villains through lights and beautiful voices In a GREAT show, on the one hand it is very circus-like, very joker-like, however, the “evil” would be the backbone —it is expected— Joker 2 So, everything should maintain a careful balance so as not to fall into excesses or caricatures of either evil or madness.

We don’t know how/what the basis of this title will be, but the excellent musicals involving Batman —As in the LEGO delivery, they give us hope that Joker 2 could work and exceed expectations again.

What echoes of other stories could it present? Joker 2? Would survive with the base of Taxi Driver? It remains to be seen.

Source: Warner Bros.

Musicals and cinema

Musicals are not everyone’s strong suit, but they certainly have their charm, and they also allow for some extra maneuvers for the grand spectacle that awaits. Joker 2.

Image and movement are two advantages of cinema, and a musical could take full advantage of them. In addition, The most epic scenes that caused the greatest commotion among the spectators were those that had the greatest aesthetic production of spectacle.as is the Joker dressed in red and dancing on the stairs. An icon! Everyone tried to replicate it… Right? Is that what you asked for? More show?

On this occasion – and perhaps from the beginning – the very essence of the villain couple is guided by their theatrical essence on stage. The bitter laughter of the villains will resonate between the martyrdom of the beauty of madness and violence that could frame and create an even more disturbing and grotesque story.chances are, it will be a project like no other.

From this perspective, perhaps a musical is the most appropriate choice. Let’s see how they manage to overshadow us. In theory, it would have the chance to shake up spaces and expectations. Will it work? Will it remain crude? Will you go to the cinema to find out?

Lady Gaga and the image of Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga is not the most beloved artist, but neither is she the most hated, I consider that, despite not being the “ideal” Harley Quinn —Let us remember that the image of Dr. Quinn goes with a rather seductive flag of madness, and everyone was convinced that Margort Robbie had fulfilled her mission in Suicide Squad for its canonical beauty, as well as in its role as Barbie, and this evokes a particular rejection for the pop singer.

Criticism falls on Gaga for several reasons, among which, yes, it stands out that she is not impressive as a Harley Quinn figure; and that her talent as an actress does not give her enough points either, since she has been relegated to roles with very different shades to what the hegemonic joker provokes.

However, there is something that Lady Gaga can offer us, on the one hand there is her voice and on the other, the production of herself, since She is the queen of the show, From this perspective, I wouldn’t be so sure that it will disappoint us, although that is precisely its Achilles heel, since much of the audience is tired of pop stars “stealing” the most spectacular roles in the cinema… Look, it depends on the perspective.

Source: Warner Bros.

However, of course the interpretation and the script can sink even the best charisma, a film is a great production with many hands in the process, let’s see what Harley Quinn will offer us. Joker 2.

We recommend: Joker 2: New image leaked with a nostalgic Joaquin Phoenix in the rain

Madness and voice could bring an important shine to Joker 2

Another thing that needs to be mentioned is madness and how the system destroyed our characters to get to that point. The “mad” ones don’t speak, you know? They are not taken into account and somehow they clothe themselves in the voices of others. Where is the brilliance of our villains who have lost their minds not only not speaking, not shouting, but rather singing?

The symbolic game is full of extraordinary winks and the panorama looks indomitable, although Joker 2 It sounds risky, but it could also be the reason for a great experience that once again blows away our senses, emotions and thoughts. In the worst case, it could also be a complete failure… It seems that there are only two paths.

The story of Batman The Joker is unique in itself, and thanks to it, with all its shades of darkness, thought and sensitivity shine more. The hero fights even against himself, so the Joker, one of the most wonderful villains in comics, will give us an image that will be difficult to forget.

Why is madness abnormal? And what is normal? And evil? What is it that makes us capable of being functional and behaving according to the needs of the state system? Wow, what is it? Joker 2 wakes up and shows many doubts even in the preliminaries!

Joker 2 It has everything it needs to be a success, especially its pop star (?), ha, joke. You can check out here excerpts from the various specialized pop culture media, which are concise with their reviews about the film, having had the opportunity to appreciate the film at the Vienna Film Festival in 2024. What do you think will happen in movie theaters on October 3? Will it be a colossal failure or a success?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.