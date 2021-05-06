Joker, the Todd Phillips-directed film, rocked theaters at its premiere and continues to be a matter of debate now that it’s available on HBO Max. All thanks to the fierce story and the leading role of Joaquin Phoenix.

Its success was so great that several fans asked for a sequel where the villain faces Batman. At the same time, others called for the film to remain an independent work that does not compromise the artistic vision of the director with more installments.

To the delight of the first group of fans, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros is still planning a second part. While this project was not delved further, it appears that the studio would never have ruled out these plans.

For its part, the British media Mirror announced that WB would have offered up to $ 50 million to Joaquin phoenix to return as Joker in two feature films that, if confirmed, would be produced in the next four years.

After this news there were no more details about the negotiations. However, Todd Phillips revealed that he had even presented the project in the form of three films to Warner Bros. “I still think it’s a great idea,” he previously told The Envelope.

“But I’ll be honest with you. His argument, well, it wasn’t an argument. Theirs is that there is no reason to create your own brand, there is no reason to throw ourselves into that problem. When we want one of these movies we will make it, just like Joker. I get it, but I thought it would be great if it turned into something, “he concluded.

What is the Joker movie about?

Arthur Fleck loves to make people laugh, but his career as a comedian is a failure. Social repudiation, marginalization and a series of tragic events lead him down the path of madness and, finally, he falls into the world of crime.