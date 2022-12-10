To commemorate the first day of shooting the film Joker: Folie à Deusdirector Todd Phillips shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix on set as Arthur Fleck.

The role, for which Phoenix it won an Oscarrepresents an alternate version of Batman’s nemesis, depicted as a failed comedian with a laughing disorder.

In the Joker: Folie à Deux image posted by Phillips we see Arthur Fleck getting shaved by an orderly at theArkham Asylum. From the photo in question we can see how Phoenix is lost weight again to play the role.

Joaquin Phoenix, in this sequel, I will be joined by Lady Gagawhich will play a new version of harley quinn in this narrative universe. The cast will also consist of Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Finally, Zazie Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie. The film, according to rumors, should present musical elementsas evidenced by the presence of Lady Gaga in the cast.

Finally, we remind you that Warner Bros. Pictures has already announced that the film will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024i.e. in just under two years. Obviously it cannot be excluded that this date could change in the coming months.