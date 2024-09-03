Now that we are only a month away from the arrival of Joker 2Warner Bros. decided to release a scene from the film on social media. Here we see Arthur Fleck in what appears to be the first time he meets Harley Quinn or at least his first interaction with her.

The scene is relatively short but it works to give us an idea of ​​the thinking of Arthur’s new love interest in Joker 2. She mentions the events of the ending of the previous film by talking about how she was watching Murray’s show and waiting for the fateful ending.

This already lets us see that he also has certain violent tendencies while showing his devotion to Arthur. As if that were not enough, at the end of the little scene we also have a bit of the musical side of the story. They both begin to sing a song before being interrupted by a guard.

Joker 2 It will be released in theaters on October 4th, so there is very little time left to enjoy it.Since its announcement, it has become one of the most anticipated films of the year and its trailers look very promising. We’ll see if it can live up to the original’s standards.

What do we know about Joker 2?

Joker 2 It is a direct sequel to the events of the last film. Here we will see Arthur Fleck on trial for all his murders. While the legal process is taking place, he is locked up in an asylum where he meets and falls in love with another patient named Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinnzel.

Apart from these details we know very little about the plot, but we do know that it will be a kind of musical. Although its director does not consider it this waywill have musical numbers that will take us into the psyche of its two protagonists. Will you go see it?

