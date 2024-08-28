The movie of Joker: Folly A Deux revealed 2 new posters of the Joker and Harley Quinn, where we can see new makeup and costumes that we didn’t see in the Oscar-winning prequel.

The iconic mentally unstable duo from DC Comics is just around the corner, and with it, fans have several questions regarding what we’ll see from both characters with the musical tone that the film will have.

Source: Warner Bros.

For this long-awaited sequel the director, Thod Phillips He wanted to represent the harmony of the duet of both characters while singing and playing music, which has fans quite intrigued.

He was asked Joaquin Phoenix about his singing abilities and his experience facing Lady Gaga in an interview with Empire Magazine, to which the actor responded. “Gaga was always very encouraging about that, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s okay.’ For someone who’s not an artist in that sense, it can be… awkward to do that, but also very exciting.“.

Source: Warner Bros.

“It was important to protect that with poor phrases and occasional wrong notesArthur grew up listening to his mother playing these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like someone who’s taking a shower and just starts singing.” he expressed Joaquin Phoenix about how Arthur (his character) would sing in the Joker 2.

Joker 2: Release date and duration

The sequel to the Oscar-winning film: Joker 2 It will be released on October 3, 2024 in all theaters around the world and will have an average duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The first part was also released in August 2019 and was critically acclaimed, winning first place in the category of best film of the year at the Oscars.

