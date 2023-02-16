Director of “joker 2″ surprised fans of the DC villain. Lady Gaga is shown as Harley Quinn in the social media post. Have you seen her yet?

“Joker 2” getting closer! The American director Todd Phillips chose nothing more and nothing less than February 14 to share an image on his Instagram account that generated all kinds of reactions from fans. This is the first image of the singer Lady Gaga characterized as Harley Quinn, because, as is known, she will give life to the popular villain, while Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck.

It should be noted that this sequel will be a musical film. For this reason, the curiosity of the followers grows as the first trailer approaches. “Joker: Folie à Deux” has its own timeline. It is not part of DC Universe.

Fan Reactions To Todd Phillips Post

The publication of todd phillips generated all kinds of comments about Gaga’s participation as the villain of DC, since, as is remembered, Joker 1 was a success and Phoenix received a Oscar for his portrayal of Fleck.

As was evident, the positive comments did not stop appearing. “Lady Gaga she is an amazing actress and gives her blood when she is working. I can’t wait to see her in the theater again!” wrote a fan. “The best gift of Valentine’s Day”, another follower pointed out.

However, the fans are divided, since other types of opinions can also be read. “I’m going to pretend I didn’t see this and that the Joker never had a sequel,” one fan said. “Why? Joker didn’t need a sequel. Prove me wrong,” another emphasized.

Fans react to Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Photo: Instagram capture

When is “Joker 2” released?

The film “Joker: Folie à Deux” opens on October 4, 2024, in USA. The feature film will be produced by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.