Director Todd Phillips, responsible for the film joker of 2019, has just shared the first official image of the sequel, which has already started filming. In it we can see the actor Joaquin Phoenix retaking the role of Arthur Fleck, the alter ego of the smiling criminal. See it here.

Source: Todd Phillips

The image in question seems to show Arthur Fleck receiving a beard cut. From the scenario it is apparent that they are doing it inside the psychiatric hospital. Let us remember that in jokerFleck was captured after murdering a driver in full live program.

Although no further details about her story are revealed, this image seems to keep the tone of the previous one intact. With a rather gloomy and even uncomfortable photograph. Since Arthur’s face is not that of someone who is enjoying his stay. Maybe he could even be on medication to keep him calm.

We recommend you: Joker 2: Reveal more information about the role of Lady Gaga

Joker Folie a Deux will be the name of this sequel that will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. So there is still plenty of time to receive more official images, plot information and even some progress. What did you think of this first image of the return of Arthur Fleck?

What do we know about Joker Folie a Deux?

This sequel takes its name from a medical term that indicates that two people suffer from the same disorder at the same time. This could be a clue to his plot, since another of the additions to this tape is the actress and singer, Lady Gaga. She will play Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Source: Lady Gaga

Those who know the comics will know that this doctor falls madly in love with the Joker. So it is likely that we will see this plot adapted to the big screen. In addition to the fact that the first advance of the tape already predicted this insane love story. Which apparently will also be a musical. We’ll see what they release as filming continues.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.