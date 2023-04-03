The filming of “Joker 2” continues and Lady Gaga continues to do her thing in the film that she will star in. This time, the singer and actress was caught dancing on the stairs of 1161 Shakespeare Ave, in the Highbridge neighborhood, where Joaquin Phoenix performed the famous dance from the first installment in the history of Batman’s rival.

The sequel to the Machiavellian clown is one of the most anticipated films of the last few years, although there is still more than a year to go before it can be enjoyed in theaters, since the release date has been set for October 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the recordings are going ahead at a good pace and images of the new Harley Quinn, who will be played by the American, have already been appreciated.

“Lady Gaga literally embodies Harley Quinn in this universe. I don’t understand how people say that she is not the right choice… Just look at the material,” wrote a netizen on her Twitter account, in which she shared the artist’s video dancing in the style of the Joker and received a large amount of positive feedback from fans of the fictional characters.

The images have gone viral and the rhythm of Gary Glitter’s “Rock and roll part. 2” is already being heard loudly all over the internet.

madness of two

The plot of “Joker 2” still has many unknowns to be cleared up, however, the title of the film (“Folie à deux”) refers to a mental condition that turns into simultaneous insanity, in which the distortion of reality is experienced by more than one person in the same period.

However, the disorder is born in a single mind, while another – or several – are infected and reach the same state. In this way, many hypotheses suggest that we will see Joker spread his delusions to other people.

