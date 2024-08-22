One of the first details that was revealed about Joker 2 It was supposed to be a musical and a love story out of the ordinary. Now its director seems to disagree with this label. Although it has musical numbers, he does not consider the film to belong to the genre.

The distinction for Todd Phillips, its director, is that in Joker 2 the songs and dances are only in Arthur’s mind. It’s not like other musical movies where someone starts singing and everyone automatically becomes an expert dancer or singer.

In the same interview Lady Gaga, Who will play Harley Quinn in the sequel?spoke on this point. He said that for the film they want to focus more on the aspect that it is a part of their madness and that neither of the two characters are professional singers so everything happens in their heads.

They both insist that Joker 2 It’s actually its own thing rather than being considered a musical. Although its trailers show elements to classify it within this genre, it seems that we will have to wait for its release to understand what they are referring to.. Remember that it premieres on October 4th.

What is Joker 2 about?

The interview also served to reveal a little more of what will be discussed. Joker 2. Just as the advances predicted We’ll see Arthur Fleck on trial for his murders from the first film. While on trial, he finds himself in a psychiatric institution where he becomes very close with another patient named Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinnzel.

The rest of the plot is still a mystery that we will have to unravel while watching the film. What is a fact is that we will see both of them use music to share their madness. It seems to be an interesting and perhaps controversial proposal, don’t you think?

