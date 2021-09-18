Joker, the film directed by Todd Phillips, surprised viewers in 2019 with its arrival in theaters, due to the fierce story and the leading role of Joaquin Phoenix. Its success was not only reflected at the box office, but also in specialized critics and the season of awards for the best of the industry.

After this, the followers of DC Films They did not take long to ask for a second part that confronts the villain with his arch enemy Batman and Warner Bros. did not miss the opportunity. Since The Hollywood Reporter reported that the studio gave the green light to the project, fans have been waiting for more news.

To the fandom’s delight, Production Weekly reported that the sequel is already in pre-production. At this time, the participation of Phoenix and Todd Phillips will be confirmed as protagonist and director respectively. The reports on Martin Scorsese as a producer are also giving something to talk about.

Regarding the plot, it should be noted that the Joker story was set outside the DC Extended Universe, so the creators had creative freedom to capture their vision of the character. Most likely, the second part is not linked to Ben Affleck’s Bat Man or superhero world.

The second part of Joker is closer to hitting the big screen. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Previously, the British media Mirror announced that Warner Bros. He would have offered Joaquin Phoenix up to $ 50 million to return as Joker in two feature films that, if confirmed, would be produced in the next four years.

Following this news, Todd Phillips revealed that he had even presented the project in the form of three films to the film studio. “I still think it’s a great idea,” he told The Envelope.

Joker: what is the movie about?

Arthur Fleck loves to make people laugh, but his career as a comedian is a failure. Social repudiation, marginalization and a series of tragic events lead him down the path of madness and, finally, he falls into the world of crime.