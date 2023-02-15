joker It premiered on October 4, 2019 and caused a sensation in the world. the new installment Joker 2: Folie à Deux It is scheduled for October 4, 2024 – it is already filming. And on the occasion of February 14, todd phillipsits director, released an image that lets us see the expected Harley Quinn played by Lady Gaga.

Through his Instagram account, Todd Phillips shared a first image of joker 2, showing the faces of the protagonists face to face. On the one hand, Joaquin Phoenix playing the Joker with smeared makeup and a melancholy expression in front of Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, who has a look of astonishment.

The image released by the director is accompanied by a caption who wishes the fans a happy February 14th.

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn who is Arkham’s psychiatrist. The Joker is supposed to make her lose her sanity session after session, until they form a one-sided love couple and spread terror in Gotham.

It seems that in the 2024 installment, Quinn will be an accomplice of the Joker as in the original installments of the comic. However, there will be important contrasts with the new interpretation of the villain, because the role played by Margot Robbie in suicide squad has a different proposal that was well received by the public.

However, due to the new rules implemented by the new DC Studios management led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, joker 2 will be labeled as belonging to DC Elseworlds, to make it clear that it is independent of its universe which is currently under reconstruction.

The origin of Harley Quinn

He is a character created thirty years ago by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm to Batman: The Animated Series. The installment that stands out the most, due to its focus, is titled Mad Love.

It was confirmed that joker 2 will be a musical that will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

The Joker’s links with other films

It was evident that the delivery of the joker had scenes transposed from the famous films of Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. In this way, Phillips paid tribute to Martin Scorsese.

