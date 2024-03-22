'Joker', the first film, was released on October 4, 2019. This film, which at the beginning seemed not to equal or surpass the magnificent performance of the remembered Heath Ledger like the 'Joker', has left everyone fascinated by the new version of Joaquin Phoenix. In addition, this first installment was one of those awarded at the 2020 Oscars.

Notably 'Joker' It came out during a year in which great productions such as 'Parasites', 'Jojo Rabit', 'Little Women', among others. However, this film directed by Todd Phillips managed to place itself in 11 Oscar categories, but only won two of them. The first was best actor Joaquin Phoenix and better soundtrack. This sequel titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux' He aims all his artillery with an original musical style.

What will the 'Joker 2' musical be like?

People close to the director Todd Phillips They revealed to Variety all the details of this sequel. Likewise, the information was that the film 'Joker 2' It leans towards being a jukebox musical, since it includes 15 reinterpretations of very famous songs. In addition, sources commented that one of them is the popular song 'That's Entertainment' from the 1953 musical, 'The Band Wagon', Known for his association with Judy Garland, a former Hollywood star from the year 1969.

On the other hand, there is still a possibility that the 'Joker 2' have two original songs for your final version. Details on who will write the tracks or perform them are still unknown.. However, what is confirmed is that Hildur Guðnadóttir, the composer and winner of an Oscar for her music in the first 'Joker' installment, is following each musical number and giving her observations.

Why will 'Joker 2' include jukebox musicals?

Jukebox musicals are famous for including well-known hits, They frequently achieve great commercial success. Notable examples include 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Moulin Rouge', the latter had eight nominations for the Oscar. Besides, 'Joker 2' is expected to innovate within the genre of classic musicals and aim for the next edition of the Academy Awards.

What is the plot of the movie 'Joker 2'?

Although the specific details of the plot of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' are not yet officially established, It is characterized as a drama with events that occur in and around Arkham Asylum. The cast includes Phoenix and Gaga, as well as Zazie Beetz, Emmy nominee for 'Atlanta', and Oscar candidates Catherine Keener ('Being John Malkovich') and Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin'). Todd Phillips and Scott Silver worked together on the script.

When is 'Joker 2', the movie, released?

The movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. This film promises to be the next hit of the Warner Bros Studiossince, after the success of 'Dune 2', it is expected that this film will have the same impact as the first installment.

On the other hand, the budget of 'Joker 2' It has approached 200 million dollars, a high figure unlike the first film, with 60 million dollars.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' premieres on October 4, 2024. Photo: capture Warner Bros.

