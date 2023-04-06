













Joker 2 ends its filming and celebrates it with a couple of new images

One of them shows us the titular Joker in what appears to be a transport from the psychiatric hospital. He also wears clothing very similar to the one he uses in the last moments of the first film. Elsewhere, we have our first official look at Lady Gaga in her Harley Quinn outfit.

The director said that now the post-production phase begins and that “he will be in a cave to edit.” It seems that he will have a long time to shape this new film. After all, we are still more than a year away from its theatrical release.

Joker 2 is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024. In addition to the return of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix, actress Zazie Beetz will also return as Arthur’s neighbor. They are joined by the talents of Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in secret roles.. Does this sequel appeal to you?

What do we know about Joker 2?

The official title of this sequel is Joker: Folie a Deux. This refers to a medical term used to indicate that two people have the same disorder at the same time. No doubt referring to the fact that the plot will revolve around the criminal clown and his love story with Harley Quinn.

Source: Warner Bros.

Some media reported that the sequel will be a love story that will also feature musical numbers. So far only images of the production have been shared, but there is no trailer. Hopefully they will release one soon to give us a better idea of ​​what this sequel will bring. Do you think it’s as good as the original?

