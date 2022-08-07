Lady Gaga will be with Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker: Folie à Deux”, the sequel to the acclaimed film by director Todd Phillips, which after its first official teaser has all the earmarks of being a twisted 70s musical. And it is precisely This last detail has divided the fans, because while some believe it would be a good idea, others think it would be a disaster.

Is it a daring formula for success or is it just a pretentious idea destined to fail?

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will star in the sequel to “Joker”. Photo: Composition/ Warner Bros. / Broadcast

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in music

The idea may seem forced or simply in bad taste, especially if we are not fans of musicals. However, if we take a look at the history of both artists, we will realize the incredible potential that both have to make a feature film of this type.

In 2005, Phoenix starred in “Walk the line”, a film based on the life of musical legend Johnny Cash, which earned him his consecration as one of the great promises of Hollywood. This participation in the tape led him to record an entire album —along with his co-star Reese Witherspoon— in which he replicated several songs by the country icon with her own voice. This performance earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy .

On the other hand, Gaga’s career in music needs no introduction. However, a crucial episode in her career was “Star is born”, a film in which she plays a singer-songwriter involved in a complicated romance. Her incredible chemistry with Bradley Cooper not only earned her an Oscar for best original song for “Shallow”, but also the respect of the critics and the audience in her acting facet.

Thus, both actors have at least one film in which they have shown more than just singing talent and can work well alongside big-name stars. Therefore, it is valid to say that a musical combination of this pair has more chances of success than failure; Of course, that depends on the script, which brings us to the next point.

A sequel that needs more madness

If the first tape of “Joker” was a dense journey into the dark and deranged mind of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), who, affected by the indifference of the city and his loved ones, ends up falling and being reborn as an icon of Gotham, the idea for a sequel generated uncertainty after a remarkable first installment.

“Joker 2: Folie a Deux” is official and Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips are already working on the sequel to the DC Comics clown. Photo: Warner Bros.

If something needs “Folie a Deux”, which in Spanish means “Madness of two” is precisely what its title indicates: “craziness”. It wouldn’t be funny to show us another dense and sad story like the one we saw; sequels need to keep important elements, but put an interesting twist on them.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will be released in October 2024. Photo: Warner Bros.