“joker”, the film by Todd Phillips, was a success in 2019 thanks to the fierce story and the starring role of Joaquin Phoenix as the deranged crime clown. Not for nothing had the idea of ​​a second part been preconceived.

The filmmaker revealed that he had a clear picture for a trilogy, the fans were asking for it and Warner Bros insisted that it be carried out. After much waiting, it was confirmed that the sequel will already begin production and we could not be more excited to see the result.

The continuation will be titled as “Joker: Folie a Deux”, which in Spanish means “shared psychotic disorder”. For his script, Phillips and Scott Silver worked side by side again. They guarantee work as impressive as the original.

As you remember, the script was taking a little longer due to a series of modifications, but it is already a thing of the past. They have now revealed that much of the events will take place in Arkham Asylum and will feature various villains from the Batman universe.

Todd Phillips confirmed “Joker 2” with a photograph of Joaquin Phoenix and the script with the official title of the sequel. Photo: composition/Instragram/Warner Bros.

Of all the details, the most important has been its theatrical release date: October 4, 2024. Nothing less than a five-year wait for fans who have always asked for the sequel and now their dream will come true.