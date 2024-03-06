Three officers from a heavily armed arrest unit of the Antwerp police seriously assaulted two Dutch people during a night out. This happened after an incident with their official car, an Audi Q7. Justice is demanding a prison sentence of four years, of which ten months are unconditional, against two police officers. “We thought those Dutch wanted to carjack our Q7, which was full of heavy weapons,” the police officers said in their defense.

#39Joke39 #car #Belgian #police #cost #Dutch #dearly #severely #abused #officers