Prank call to Meloni, Fazzolari: “Russian propaganda is desperate”

Behind the ‘trap’ set by Russian comedians for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni there is Moscow’s nervousness over the progress of the war in Ukraine. This is supported by the Fdi undersecretary for the implementation of the program, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, who when asked by Adnkronos intervenes in the case of the phone call from two Russian comedians to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in which one of them passed himself off as an African leader, asking the tenant of Palazzo Chigi for her opinions on the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Russian propaganda is desperate for the catastrophic progress of their so-called ‘special operation’ which has turned into a continuous defeat of the Russian army on Ukrainian soil”, observes Fazzolari, who then underlines: “Giorgia Meloni does not fall into the trap of Russian propagandists and confirms the Italian line of support for Ukraine and respect for international law”. Palazzo Chigi sources also highlighted how “despite the provocations” the prime minister confirmed in the phone call “full support for Ukraine” and Italian policies to combat illegal immigration. (by Antonio Atte)

