The joke of the Russian comedians to the prime minister Melons it cost diplomatic advisor Francesco his job Talòidentified as the person responsible for the lack of control at the Palace Chigi. But her opinion doesn’t really look like a failure, the Prime Minister – we read in Il Foglio – still seems to hold her former advisor in high regard. In fact, she will take on the role of coordinator of military policy to the Ministry of Defense with Guido Crosetto. Meloni in recent days, and with the lights off, thanked the ambassador with a letter for his work, “as a true patriot“, carried out in almost forty years of diplomatic career.

A letter – continues Il Foglio – full of complimentsbeyond the stumble, which was accompanied by the appointment of Talò at the top of military diplomacy with a role of supervisor created ad hoc so as not to tarnish a career considered adamantine. But he doesn’t end there. In a few months Talò will reach the age to retire and the prime minister always has another role in mind to entrust to him, this too a very prestigious one. The place is already ready for him presidency of the Ispithe Italian institute that deals with geopolitical analysis and geoeconomics at an international level with research activities and publications. He will take the place of Giampiero Massolo.

