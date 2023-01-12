Bradelis New York is a women’s underwear store with locations in New York and tokyo, also has its online store. The brand, in addition to bringing out beautiful lace and silk designs, this time will have a launch in collaboration with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the popular anime available in Netflix.

The Bradelis New York collection with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean comprises the following pieces of lingerie:

bras

panties

suspenders

Everything is especially inspired by Jolyne Cujoh. Models are available in various colors —black, orange, and dark green—and in lace fabric. The collection is intended to represent the protagonist’s “Stone Free” ability.

The collection will be available from January 12, 2023 in physical stores and online.

Source: Bradelis New York

Source: Bradelis New York

The costs of the collection will be the following:

The bra has a cost of $66 USD, while the panties and the garter belt will have a price of $33 USD per unit.

Source: Bradelis New York

We recommend: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean releases a preview for its new episodes

Source: Bradelis New York

About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

This is the fifth installment of the adaptation of the manga work JoJo’s Bizarre Adventurewritten and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki.

In December 2021 Netflix released the first twelve chapters. The second installment of the season was released until September 2022, and covered chapters 13 to 24. In December 2022, a new batch was launched that made the season conclude with a total of 38 episodes.

The series is very popular, so much so that now it even got a complete collection of lingerie inspired by its latest season.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.