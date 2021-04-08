Currently, the most recent installment of the anime by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the one based on Golden wind. That of Stone ocean It’s already been announced, but it doesn’t even have an exit window.

But before the adventures Giorno and company, the franchise had very good animated adaptations. Among them that of Diamond is unbreakable. There was no shortage of a medium that assured that it was the best anime when it was released in 2016 and all due to its quality.

Josuke from Diamond is Unbreakable is very popular

Part of the appeal of Diamond is unbreakable lies in its protagonist, Josuke Higashikata. He is the son of Joseph joestar, one of the JoJos more important.

Something that stands out about him is his eccentric hairstyle, which is inspired by the one worn by some students in Japan, especially those who wanted to show their rebellion. It is impossible not to notice Josuke due to his hair, although he also stands out for his skills.

Among them the use of his Booth, Crazy diamond, who delivers a series of quick blows as time flies back, something that he applies quite deftly.

Despite facing great challenges throughout his saga, Josuke always kept his hairstyle on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. That detail has been preserved by many cosplayers in their interpretations. Even as a joke, as you can see below.

This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplay is hilarious

Low Cost Cosplay decided to recreate Josuke, and the best way he found to mimic her hairstyle was… a boot! That’s right, ridiculous as it was, that’s what he did.

Then he painted lines on his face, put on a costume similar to this character’s, and added a backpack. In this way he achieved a cosplay for other funny of this character, and incidentally, low budget. The interesting thing is that the pattern on the sole of the boot helped him a lot to recreate it.

In both the manga and anime of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable the appearance of the hair of Josuke attracts attention.

So here is a good idea to achieve such a hairstyle, which even has a somewhat ‘plastic’ look.

Low Cost Cosplay it’s a cosplayer that stands out for its interpretations with materials that it has at hand, and with which it obtains funny and surprising results.

