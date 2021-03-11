JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure It is one of the most popular series for several years. Its animated adaptation, which is currently made by David Production, is a fan favorite, and is viewed through various services.

But it was not available through one of the most popular, Netflix. However, and if we listen to certain information, it will be very soon. Especially in Latin America, which is undoubtedly good news.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming to Netflix in April

We want to emphasize that what follows is not official at the moment. But reports that come from social networks reveal that the first three deliveries will reach this platform.

This comes straight from the mobile version of this one, but it doesn’t appear on all devices. So this is the first, which is known simply as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and those that follow. That is to say, Stardust crusaders Y Diamond is unbreakable.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will have a spinoff on Netflix

When will they arrive at the catalog of Netflix? Apparently April 8. The only one that will be absent is Golden wind, which is the most recent, and which can be viewed through Crunchyroll in Latin America.

With the release of all three installments in the series, Netflix strengthens its anime library. It should be remembered that previously the OVAs of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe. The latter are related to Diamond is unbreakable.

It was available in the US, but not in Latin America

The big question is whether JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will or will not reach this video on demand service. Maybe it’s just a matter of time. But it all depends on the associated broadcasting rights.

It should be noted that although the anime is available in Netflix, that does not imply that it will disappear on other platforms. In this case we are talking about Crunchyroll. Although there are times when it has happened, but with Funimation.

That happened to previous seasons of My hero academia. But we doubt that it will be the same case. The best we can do is wait for Netflix confirm the information.

Although it is still too early for him to announce the April releases. What is evident is that the company is still looking for a way to increase the supply of anime in its bookstore, and it is on the right track. This release is clearly stellar.

Source.



