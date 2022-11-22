As you already know, Jojo’s Bizarre is a manga and anime franchise that is still more than active today, proof of which are the next episodes that will be released soon on Netflix. For his part, the creator of the franchise that keeps creating stories, and now the role for two villains of the series is mentioned.

squalo Y Tizzano They first appeared in the second half of the arc. golden wind working for devil and the mafia passion in an effort to prevent the son of It gave Brandon and company took over the criminal organization. The stands that they use are called Clash Y talking Head respectively, the former appears as a shark-like creature that can attack from any body of water and the latter actually replaces someone’s tongue with a monstrous creature.

In the next magazine coming to Japan, JoJo Magazine Winter 2022the short story that focuses on this couple will be titled “The Witness For The Gang” and will be written by the author keiji I walkwho previously wrote stories for Kaiju No 8 Y sakuna respectively. Still, the brand creator will have some minor oversight.

In news related to the world of anime. It is mentioned in Dragon Ball Super that he ultra instinct of Goku it would not be such a transformation, something that could change the rules of the franchise forever. For that a convincing explanation of the reasons is given. If you want to know everything about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: comic book