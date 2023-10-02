It was the only season of the series that was missing on the streaming platform and finally this month JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (also known as “Golden Wind”) is available to all subscribers of Netflix in Italy.

Ōgon no Kazein Japanese, is the fifth part of the original manga by Hirohiko Arakipublished since 1995 on Weekly Shonen Jump. Set in a hypothetical Italy in 2001, the story follows the events of a new protagonist, Giovanna dayand his dream of climbing the Naples mafia to become one “Gang Star”. Fueled by his same determination, Giorno dreams of realizing his goal of absolving the mafia of his corruption.

This season consists of 39 episodes and is available with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

Source: Netflix