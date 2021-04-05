Stone ocean has been sounding for a long time among the fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, since the adventures of Giorno giovanna in Golden wind they left us with a very good impression.

In previous months we had rumors that pointed to a possible anime adaptation, and after a long wait, the confirmation came at an event.

If you are one of those who was dying to see Jolyne in action, you will be happy to know that there is already a first preview, although they still do not show us the protagonist as we all wish.

Stone ocean is the sixth installment of the work created by Hirohiko araki, and it is special because the protagonist is not a muscular man, although she is related to one.

Jolyne, daughter of Jotaro, is about to start its own story arc in the anime, and to celebrate it they showed us a first preview.

This small video shows us a tour of all the previous sagas of Jojo’s that preceded Stone ocean, and at the end the voice of the protagonist appears.

Jolyne will feature the performance of Ai fairouz, who in several interviews declared that he entered the voice dubbing by inspiration of this saga.

By taking her into account for the character of Jolyne, the actress will fulfill one of her dreams, so we can expect a great performance from her.

They even revealed a poster that looks great.

The bad news is that at the moment they did not mention a release date or at least an approximation, so fans will have to be very patient until they reveal more details.

Surely Stone ocean will not disappoint fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, but we’ll check it out in a few months.

Are you excited to see Jotaro’s daughter in action?

We recommend you:

Source.



