During his own panel during theAnimeJapan 2022, Warner Bros. Japan announced that the second part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEANepisodes 13-24will come up Netflix simultaneously global this fall.

The first part, episodes 1-12debuted on Netflix at the beginning of December 2021, and then arrived in January 2022 on Japanese broadcasters for the classic television broadcast.

The event did not miss a brand new trailer and a beautiful visual for the upcoming second part.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan Street Anime News Network