During the course of AnimeJapan 2022, Warner Bros Japan unveiled a new trailer for Le JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and announced that the Part 2 of the anime, therefore from episode 13 to 24, will be available on Netflix during the course of theautumn 2022.

The movie, which you can view in the player above, briefly summarizes some of the highlights of the first episodes of the series and then subsequently shows some of the scenes, characters and related stands that we will see in the second part of the anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth series based on the work of Hirohiko Araki. The protagonist is Jolyne Kujo, daughter of Jotaro, and set in the Green Doplhin Street penitentiary, Florida, where she was locked up due to a plot hatched by an old ally of Dio Brando.

The first part of the anime has been available on Netflix since last December. In short, we will therefore have to wait a little longer before seeing how Jolyne’s (dis) adventures will continue.

Also during the course of autumn 2022, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will also arrive, a re-edition of the fighting game that includes over 50 characters from the series for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.