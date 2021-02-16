JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the best-known manga and anime franchises today. Even though many years have passed, it continues in print. Its animated adaptation is also very popular.

In view of that, there have been many games for various platforms based on the work of Hirohiko araki. Not only on consoles, but also on mobiles, and one of them is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Shooters.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Shooters started in 2014

This is a free title that came out in 2014 for ios Y Android. Technically, it is a spin-off of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (PS3), and that focuses on three installments of the series of Araki.

Specific, Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency Y Stardust crusaders. It was in December 2015 that content from Diamond is unbreakable. Officially, this game never made it out of Japan, but that didn’t stop fans from getting it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will have a spinoff on Netflix

That is installing it unauthorized. Because it has no region lock, many people were able to enjoy it. However, as is often the case with mobile games, its support will end one day.

That will happen this year. Bandai Namco Entertainment, which is the company that manages it, announced that its service will end on April 13. But before that, on March 12, their currency will stop being sold in-game, Diamond.

The support will end in April, but from before it will lose functions

Its simple gameplay, in which you have to shoot medals and activate special abilities, made it very popular. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Shooters.

Perhaps because of the above, the company kept him alive for much longer than expected. Sadly, mobile titles, as successful as they are, are almost always doomed. And in the case of this one, which needs support from the country of the Rising Sun, it is much worse.

Although there is a possibility that the end of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Shooters it is because Bandai Namco Entertainment wants to launch a new mobile game.

So the old one ceases to function, and makes room for a new one. Of course, it is just a theory, but there may be an announcement before April, or after that month. All that remains is to stay tuned and wait for good news.

