the ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, titled JOJO Lands from the author hirohiko araki, already arrived. He introduced us to a new character who will be a new star in the great Joestar catalog. In addition, Dragona will be the first trans character in the series.

the last arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure introduced the first trans-Joestar as DragonJodio’s brother. Dragona is an eighteen-year-old high school student who works with Jodio, to ensure the stability of Barbara Ann, his mother.

However, the path followed by the brothers of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure it is a criminal one, they seek to obtain enough income to ensure the stability of their mother.

This is the first story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that implements a couple of protagonists with the same plot value. The brothers are grandsons of Joseph —Fumi— Joestar whom we saw in The Radio Gaga Incident—which belongs to story arc 22 of jojolion—.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Dragona is her trans character

“Dragon Joestar is 18 years old. She wakes up every morning and goes for a run on the beach without fail. All she eats for breakfast is watermelon. “I’ll never try too hard, but I won’t give up either.” That is a favorite saying of his. She says that she heard it from his Indian yoga instructor. She loves women’s fashion and works at a boutique in Kalihi called Iko Iko. Her chest is a bit big because she gets cosmetic injections, although I have never seen him doing them.”

It is the description that Jodio, his younger brother, makes of him when he introduces him. Dragona is one of the wildest characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Until now.

For his part, Jodio Joestar is a 15-year-old gangster. He is a user of the Stand called November Rain, which are raindrops that crush opponents.

Dragona is a user of the Stand called Smooth Operators, which is a colony of robotic tanks that are capable of displacing anything from its place.

Both are part of a gang in Hawaii.

