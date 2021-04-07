The main character of Vento Aureo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure will be available from April 13 as DLC for Jump force.

To celebrate anime magazine Shonen jump, Bandai namco decided to create the arena fighting game Jump force where different anime characters face off.

And, although its reception had not been the best by critics and gamers. Bandai namco has worked hard to keep one of its biggest games alive in recent years. Now taking advantage of the fame of Jojo’s.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo

Actually, Jump force has a reduced price of $ 15 dollars, which has helped more people to enter the franchise and enjoy their favorite characters from the anime.

Now, Bandai namco wants to take advantage of the announcement of the anime adaptation of Stone ocean to bring a new character from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure to the video game: Giorno Givanna.

Giorno giovanna joins Jotaro kujo, other Jojo’s available in this fighting game. He belongs to the arch of Vento Aureo whose anime adaptation ended in 2019 with everything and a post-credit scene.

In addition, in the presentation video we see some of the powers of its stand Gold Experience Requiem in action and his famous cry: MUDA MUDA MUDA!

It only remains to wait one more week to be able to play with this character from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure in the. For its part, the anime of Stone ocean gave us an advance.

We also recommend reading:



