If you are a fan of the franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure you will know that there are many games based on it. Among the best based on his characters is the fighting game developed by Capcom.

Nor can it be ignored JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, created by CyberConnect2 and published by bandai namco. But a new title based on the work of hirohiko araki. Luckily, there is one on the way.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Hymn is new to the series

The name of this new title is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Hymn and its publication will be worldwide. It is in charge of klabs, a company that already has experience with other franchises in the world of manga and anime.

It’s the same studio responsible for games like Bleach: Brave Soulyes, Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle Y Love Live! school idol festival. Some of them have reached the West and have become the favorites of many players.

JoJo’s producer talks about making an anime syndicate

Not much is known about the gameplay of this game. But from what it seems it will be Free-to-Play or F2P, which means it’s free but with microtransactions. In this case it will be based on the mechanics of gatch game.

In other words, it will incorporate some element of chance to keep players hooked. With so many characters created by araki It is to imagine that the possibilities are infinite for a title of this type.

Many details about this game are still unknown

It is not known what this game will look like, as only its logo is available at the moment. But it is to be imagined that the characters of the series will be accompanied by their respective boothOr at least those who have one.

Something that is also known is that this game was originally planned only for China. Luckily, those who finance it thought it was an experience suitable for players from all over the world.

It only remains to have some patience to know what it will offer JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Hymn. One of the great unknowns has to do with the battle system; there are many ways in which it can be implemented.

It all depends on where you want to go Klans when developing it. What is quite likely is that it will be published both in iOS What Android at the same time to reach the widest audience possible.

Fountain.