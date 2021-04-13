After what Funimation will arrive last December to Brazil Y Mexico with a catalog of classic and new anime. It seems like he wants to reach a bigger audience with two great series with a great fandom.

In fact, in Mexico has come with force with the Latin dubbing for Shingeki no Kyojin or that of Kimetsu no yaiba. Both have been celebrated and appreciated by the public. So, it would be a great opportunity for these anime to arrive dubbed.

Funimation: Bringing Classics to the Region

It was through her official twitter account which announced the arrival of both legendary series to its platform. They emphasize that some details about his arrival are yet to be announced, probably referring to a possible dubbing job or rework.

In the case of bleach, this had been broadcast in the early 2000’s through Toonami on cartoon Network with a Latin dubbing. And, for his part, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has never had an official voiceover job.

However, in USA you have already received a localized dub into English, so it is quite possible that Funimation can dub for the region.

This is not the only anime that comes to the platform, some of the animes that will arrive soon are the following:

In what these series arrive, we also recommend you read:



