BANDAI NAMCO announced that Leone Abbacchio will be the next DLC for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. The character from Golden Windfifth narrative arc of the work of Hirohiko Arakiwill be released in early fall as part of the second Season Pass.

The Season Pass 2 will consist of three characters, here are all the details available:

Leone Abbacchio (Part 5: Golden Wind) – early autumn

(Part 5: Golden Wind) – early autumn a character from Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable – fall

a character from Part 8: JoJolion – end of winter

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the first trailer for Leone Abbacchio. We also remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu