BANDAI NAMCO And CyberConnect 2 they announced that Keicho Nijimura will be the next DLC for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. At the moment, a possible release date for this additional content has not yet been revealed, nor what will be its launch price.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the first teaser trailer dedicated to Keicho Nijimurareminding you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu