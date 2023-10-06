BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that Yuya Fungami will be the next additional character of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. The character coming from Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable will be released throughout the fall as part of Season Pass 2.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Yuya Fungamiwishing you a good viewing as always!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – Yuya Fungami

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu