BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is pleased to announce that two new DLC characters for the fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R they were released free of charge. It’s about Weather Forecast And Father Pucci (Final)both from the sixth part Stone Oceanwhich will be accompanied by an internship always dedicated to the same saga.

To better introduce the new content available, a dedicated trailer has been released online. Before showing it to you, we remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc through Steam (our review).

JOJOs of all ages, unite! Fight for your destiny! With their famous and charismatic characters, an unmistakable art style and unforgettable quotes (“Yare yare daze…”), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC ! The highly anticipated fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is available from September 2, 2022! Eye-catching graphics true to Hirohiko Araki’s style Many fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are fascinated by Hirohiko Araki’s unique style. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R captures the fiery expressions of the characters that shaped JoJo’s story, allowing you to relive the universe with powerful images that bring master Araki’s manga to life.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment