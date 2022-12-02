Coinciding with the debut of the latest episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Stone Ocean on Netflix, Bandai Namco today released a Free DLC for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R which introduces two characters from this narrative arc: Weather Forecast and Father Pucci (Final).

Weather Forecast has the ability to use the weather during battle with his stand monitoring the surrounding atmosphere to create deadly attacks. The main antagonist of Stone Ocean, Father Pucci, (Final) is available in his final form, ready to fight with his stand See Moon. The stand uses gravity-related abilities to take advantage of enemies.

The two characters were presented with a trailer, which you can view below:

We remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you haven’t done it yet, here’s our review of the fighting game.

Part 3 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Stone Ocean instead has been available on Netflix for subscribers since yesterday, here is a trailer presenting the latest episodes.