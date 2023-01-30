BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment today released a brand new trailer for the fighting games JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rwhere to act as the protagonist we find none other than Rudol Von StroheimDLC character coming from February 3rd.

Are you also eager to add him to the roster? In the meantime, you can view its new dedicated trailer! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. If you are interested in learning more about the game, we recommend reading the appropriate review.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu