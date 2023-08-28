BANDAI NAMCO has unveiled the release date for Leone Abbacchionew DLC for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. The character from Golden Windfifth narrative arc of the work of Hirohiko Arakiwill be available worldwide starting next year September 1st. We will be able to buy it both individually at the price of € 4.99 and within the Season Pass 2of which you can find all the details in our previous article.

Before leaving you to a new trailer for Leone Abbacchio I remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!