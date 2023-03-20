BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment brings to the web a brand new trailer of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rin which it is announced that the DLC character Keicho Nijimura will make its grand debut in the game from this one March 24th. Those in possession of Season Passinstead, they will be able to add him to the roster as early as March 22.

Before leaving you in the company of the new trailer, we remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Keicho Nijimura Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu