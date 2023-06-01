BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And CyberConnect2 have announced a new DLC character for the fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. It’s about Alternate World Diegofrom the comic series of Steel Ball Runseventh part of the saga of JoJo.

More information on the character will be announced next June 12th, but we can already see an announcement trailer below. We remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is already available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via SteamYou can read our review here.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – Alternate World Diego Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu