JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure represent an inexhaustible source of inspiration for i cosplayand the Italian model nymphahri has seen fit to dedicate one of her latest works to the fascinating character of Yasuho Hiroseone of the leading figures of JoJolion.

It is a student who one day meets Josuke Higashikata and becomes his main ally, also possessing special powers and in particular the Paisley Park standendowed with the ability to lead people and conduct investigations.

Pink wig and schoolgirl uniform, nymphahri once again she did a great job, choosing a port location perfectly in line with the character and the story in which she is involved.

