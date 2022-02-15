Good news for all de fans JoJo’s Bizarre Adventurethe timeless work of Hirohiko Araki. Star Comics announced that the necklaces JOJONIUM And JOJOLION they will end soon, yes, but with two limited editions containing respectively 10 PVG bookmarks and 10 illustrated postcards.

Do you want to know how and when to get hold of it? Find more information below.

JOJONIUM N. 17 AND JOJOLION N. 27: SURPRISES COMING WITH THE FINAL VOLUMES

Out in the spring and summer in the comic shop, bookshop and online store

In the next few months the very luxurious will end JOJONIUM – which in Italy saw the light in 2019 – e JOJOLION – the eighth series de JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURES – of the master Hirohiko Araki. On the occasion of the release of the two final volumes, number 17 and number 27 respectively, there will be some surprises as a gift for all readers who are passionate about the fantastic universe created by the brilliant Sensei.

The volume of JOJONIUM n. 17 will be available in May in a double version: one “normal” and one with 10 PVC bookmarks as a gift. The latter will be purchasable in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com) and will be limited edition.

Also JOJOLION n. 27 will be available, next summerwith a double version: one without gadgets and the other with as a gift ben 10 illustration card, also distributed in Japan with the latest chapter in a magazine. This latest version will be available, limited edition, in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com).

Two volumes not to be missed and absolutely reserved to complete the collection.

Hirohiko Araki is a Japanese cartoonist born in Sendai, in Miyagi prefecture, in 1960. Since childhood he approached the making of manga, after troubled beginnings he won the Tezuka prize in 1980 with the single volume BUSO POKER. His greatest work, the saga JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURES, began in 1986 and is still ongoing. Recognized as one of the greatest mangaka of all time, he has collaborated with the Louvre Museum and with the Gucci fashion house. Two of his passions, expressed in his works, are rock music and Italian culture.

