After a first “announcement”, dating back to last August 2021, we finally have a release date for the long-awaited part 9 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JOJOLANDS. The ninth part of the work of Arak will debut next February 17, 2023 up Ultra Jumpthe seinen magazine that published the chapters of the last two series monthly.

The news was given through the JoJo Magazine Winter 2022where on the last two pages there is red and white text with arrows officially announcing the release date of JOJOLANDS. This same image then became a source of announcement for various posts and tweets on various social networks.

There are many theories at the moment, from those who claim that they will continue the adventures of Steel Ball Run And JOJOLIONto who argues that yes, we will continue to see the main offspring of Joseph Joestarbut indirectly. There are also the most quoted theories in which part 9 will be in all respects the definitive conclusion of the workeven if the famous mangaka has always been very vague about it.

Currently there is still no official information on who will be the protagonist and what the setting will be, but we are sure that in a few months, perhaps under the exit, some cards will begin to uncover. In the meantime, let us know below in the comments if the news surprised you and what you expect from the ever closer JOJOLANDS.

Source: JoJo Magazine Winter 2022 Street JoJo News