Recently, Netflix confirmed the official release window of the new episodes Of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The anime in question premiered last year on Netflix, which has decided to split the entire season of Stone Ocean in different parts.

The first batch of episodes premiered on December 1, 2021and this first part consisted of 12 episodes released on Netflix simultaneously, as usual for the famous streaming platform. Subsequently, the anime aired in Japan and followed a program at weekly release.

The first part of Stone Ocean ended with a great cliffhanger and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the anime. After that wait, Netflix finally announced the official release window for JoJo: Stone Ocean Part 2.

The announcement in question came with a new one-minute trailer Stone Ocean, which features several main characters and some unreleased action sequences. You can find the trailer in question below or at the head of the article:

【ア ニ メ 「ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険 ス ト ー ン オ ー シ ャ ン」 新 PV 解禁 ！！】 第 13 話 ～ 第 24 話

2022 年 秋 Netflix に て

全世界 独占 先行 配 信 ！！ 2022 年 テ レ ビ 放送 開始 予 定 ！！#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/Fbfu6jb6YL – TV ア ニ メ 『ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険』 公式 (@anime_jojo) March 26, 2022

Episodes 13-24

Fall 2022 on Netflix

TV broadcasts expected to start in 2022!

In addition to the official trailer, Netflix also released a new visual key for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2. The streaming platform has confirmed that the second part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will contain the episodes 13-24 for a total of twelve new episodes, which will be released simultaneously on the platform. The exit window is set for this autumnbut at the moment more specific information about the launch date was not revealed.

In this sense, it is likely that in the next few weeks it will be released as more information on the anime, and if it becomes official about the release date we will inform you promptly.