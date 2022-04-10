JoJo Siwa He took the more than 11 million followers he has on Instagram by surprise by revealing his radical change in style. In her April 7 post, the former “Dancing with the stars” contestant shared a selfie with her new haircut, which included saying goodbye to her famous ponytail, one of her main features. she.

“Happy” the 18-year-old YouTube star, who appears with very short hair and half of his head shaved, wrote at the bottom of the photo.

7.4.2022 | JoJo Siwa’s post about his new haircut. Photo: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

Reactions to JoJo Siwa’s new style

In a previous publication, JoJo Siwa had already warned about her new style by publishing a video clip during the cutting process with the melody of “Cool for the summer”, by Demi Lovato, as a musical background. Despite this, for many followers of the Nickelodeon star, his new style has been a surprise.

Among those who have congratulated the former participant of “Abby’s ultimate dance competition” are the actress of “High school musical 3: senior year” Mollee Graygymnast of Puerto Rican descent Laurie Hernandez and Kinley Cunninghamparticipant of the reality show “Siwas dance pop revolution”.

What did JoJo Siwa say about her haircut?

Through her Instagram stories, JoJo Siwa indicated that this change was part of a learning curve in designing her new look.