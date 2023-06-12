BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that Alternate World Diegothe latest DLC for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rwill be launched next June 16thconfirming the existence of a second Season Pass and three new characters:

New playable character from Part 5: Golden Wind (early autumn)

(early autumn) New playable character from Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable (fall)

(fall) New character from Part 8: JoJolion (late winter)

Among the bonuses for those who purchase the second pass we will find an exclusive costume for Joan Day (Haruno Shiobana) and early access to each of the new DLCs.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Let’s see a new trailer below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – Alternate World Diego

phone: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu