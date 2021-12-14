Unfortunately, today it was announced that Joji yanami, a Japanese voice actor who handled characters like Kaio-sama and the Dragon Ball narrator, He passed away on December 3 at the age of 90.

Aoni Production, the representatives of Yanami, confirmed this news. The actor’s family held a private ceremony about it. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Our actor Joji Yanami (91 years old) died at 10:59 pm on December 3 at 10:59 pm. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to him for his kindness during his life and we would like to express our sincere thanks. “

Joji Yanami was born on August 30, 1931, in Tokyo, Japan. Starting in 1960, Yanami began his acting career in productions such as Wolf boy Ken, Osomatsu-kun, Cyborg 009, and the anime of Moomin. Along with this, he also participated in Ashita no Joe, Devilman, Mazinger Z, Y Cutie honey.

But nevertheless, It was in Dragon Ball where he found great success. In Akira Toriyama’s anime, Yanami took on the role of characters like Dr. Briefs, King, Dr. Frappe, and Mousee, as well as Kaio-sama and the narrator. These last two roles he continued to play even in the most recent films of the series.

Rest in peace, Joji Yanami.

Via: Kotaku