Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/02/2024 – 20:47

The municipality of Joinville, in Santa Catarina, will begin producing Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with the wolbachia bacteria, to help fight dengue fever in the city. The expectation is to start releasing the first Wolbitos mosquitoes in July.

The Wolbachia Method Biofactory, which was delivered this Monday (1st) by the city hall, began receiving equipment from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which will be installed in the coming weeks.

The bacteria, which is present in 60% of insects in nature and does not cause harm to humans, prevents viruses, not only dengue fever, but also zika, chikungunya and urban yellow fever from developing in insects, contributing to the reduction of diseases. The wolbitos will be released in Joinville and will reproduce with the local Aedes aegypti. Gradually, they will establish a new population of mosquitoes that do not transmit dengue fever and other diseases.

“Over the last ten years, this project has matured from a scientific and technological point of view and has shown effectiveness in the places where it was implemented, with a significant reduction in arboviruses, notably dengue. This was very clear this year, as proportionally Niterói had a significantly reduced number of dengue cases, compared to Rio. The same occurred in Petrolina and Campo Grande, when compared to the surrounding cities,” explains Marco Krieger, vice president of Production and Innovation in Health (VPPIS) at Fiocruz.

In addition to Joinville, the project is in the engagement phase in the cities of Londrina and Foz do Iguaçu (PR). In previous phases, the method has already been implemented in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói (RJ), Campo Grande (MS), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Petrolina (PE). The project will then be extended to the cities of Uberlândia (MG), Presidente Prudente (SP) and Natal (RN).

The arbovirus control method was developed in Australia and is currently present in more than 20 cities in 14 countries. Monitoring data shows that wolbites are establishing themselves at very positive levels in the territories. In Australia, there was a 96% reduction in dengue cases in the country.