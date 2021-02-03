The CGT on Tuesday distanced itself from the Government’s intention that unions and businessmen reach a price and wage pact aligned with the officially estimated 29% inflation. “We are not going to put any limit on any parity”, stressed Andrés Rodríguez, a member of the Cegetista girl group.

“The Government has to take the necessary measures so that prices do not skyrocket. We cannot put ourselves in a controlling position”Added the UPCN secretary general.

Rodríguez participated in the meeting of the “small table” of the CGT, where in addition to discussing the agreement promoted by the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán, there was talk of a Procrear housing quota to distribute among union members.

Carlos Acuña, co-secretary general of the CGT. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

The number of houses to distribute some seemed scarce. That of Estacioneros, led by the CGT’s co-secretary general, Carlos Acuña, for example, 15 houses correspondsaid the sources consulted.

“They were distributed proportionally by the number of affiliates. Unions with more than 200,000 members received 30 houses ”, described a union member.

After the meeting, Héctor Daer, the other co-secretary general of the union central, told a radio station: “Any anti-inflationary policy, the CGT will discuss it. We make it clear that the freedom to argue jointly belongs to trade union organizations. We do not want to go to any discussion that has ahead of anchoring the salary as an economic policy ”.

The leaders of the directive council of the labor union also analyzed the consumer price index, “the reality of training and price makers and their direct relationship with the wage situation”, and pointed out that “there can be no ceiling or limit parity tied to the inflationary process ”.

In the cegetista leadership they indicated that “the wages are behind for a long time and, furthermore, it is not at all true that the evolution of income produces inflation ”.

“Inflation or its process, such as the formation of prices, are in no way related to the salary reality that workers receive. For the same reason, the joint associations must be free according to the situation of each activity ”, the union spokespersons told the Télam agency.

However, the leaders confirmed their “predisposition” to participate in “a broad call by the Government to discuss prices and wages in the context of a comprehensive plan”, although they warned that the same attitude should be assumed by “businessmen”.

The Government wants that this year the parity companies have a ceiling of 30%, without a trigger clause, in line with the official inflation estimated at 29%.