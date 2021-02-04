Yesterday, wednesday, the meeting of the first great joint failed that must discuss the wages of the agreement between January and December of this year.

It is the banking union, which includes 103,000 workers. After the meeting held in the Ministry of Labor with the business representatives, the Banking Association declared the “alertness”. The paritaria went to “intermission room” for tomorrow Thursday, at 11.

According to the union, a difference of 2.1 points was pending from the parity 2020 because the interannual increase had been 34%, inflation was 36.1% and a update clause according to the evolution of prices, as he told Clarion, the union manager Eduardo Berrozpe.

For the 2021 salary increase, the discussion did not advance because, according to Berrozpe, the business sector proposed “to incorporate into the agreement a new scale lower than the initial one, which would imply a 30% lower salary “. In addition, the union proposes to discuss the situation of 20,000 outsourced bank employees.

For the bankers, the dialogue It’s open, the parity continues tomorrow and the negotiations continue.

While, other unions are only now closing the joint agreements agreed during 2020.

It is the case of meat guild which had agreed last year an increase of 28% until January 2021 inclusive, broken down into 17% for the months of May, June and July and 11% for the following 6 months. Thus, the February and March negotiations of this year were left open to close the inter-annual parity cycle.

Yesterday it was announced that there will now be an additional 10% over what was agreed last year, which makes end-to-end a total of 38%. And the parties will meet again later for the new scale that should govern from April.

According to the Trade Union Federation of the Meat and Derivatives Industry, 38% for the last year “places us above what the official inflation indexes set.” (36.1% year-on-year as of December).

However, the accumulated 38% will only be completed by meat workers in February-March, so it will be necessary to wait for the inflation rates for the first two months of this year to be known to conclude the final result of this joint venture.

Also days ago Commerce employees closed the joint negotiation annual rate of that union- from April 2020 to March 2021- with an additional 21%, in three successive tranches for January, February and March of 7%, with a 35% interannual salary increase.

In addition, the Buenos Aires judiciary will once again have a joint meeting after rejecting last Monday the salary offer offered by the Government to close the 2020 negotiation, with a 31% increase over basic salaries to which is added an increase in the special bonus and functional compensation of 3.9 points.

For its part, according to data from the Ministry of Labor, the real salary of the 25 main joint ventures held during the past year it was 1% ahead of interannual inflation last December. Official information says that in 2018 those same agreements had fallen by 12% and in 2019 by 6%.

On the other hand, the wages of dependent workers registered with the Social Security, with or without agreements, and who kept their jobs, ended 2020 with an increase of 34.9% compared to an interannual inflation of 36.1%, according to the RIPTE (Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers) that considers the remuneration with contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System (SIPA).

The Government intends that through a “social agreement” that brings together the business and trade union centrals, this year’s joint associations are aligned with the official inflation projections for this year. which are 29% and that at most salaries recover one or two points the loss of recent years.